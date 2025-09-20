<i>"Woh Haath Jod Ke Baithe Hai"</i>: Smriti Irani, KTR's Banter At NDTV's Yuva

The NDTV Yuva Conclave on Saturday saw a witty exchange between BJP leader, former minister and actor Smriti Irani and Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao.

Answering rapid-fire questions, Ms Irani was given the prompt "opposition" and she immediately responded with "irresponsible", drawing loud applause from the audience. Asked if she thought expectations could be kept of any leader in the opposition, the reply was an even quicker, but still emphatic, "no".

When NDTV asked Mr Rao, who had addressed an earlier session and was sitting in the front row, whether he wanted to respond, the BRS leader folded his hands to gesture no.

"Woh haath jod ke baithe hai," Ms Irani said. "It seldom happens that a BJP leader is on a stage, the media gives an opposition leader a chance, and he says no. They shouldn't then say they don't get a chance to speak."

Joking that he had been put in a spot, Mr Rao, also known as KTR, said he knew better than to interrupt banter.

"Especially when two women are talking," Ms Irani interjected, and the BRS leader joked he did not want to say that.

"I am tongue-tied. I am just going to listen. Whatever she is saying, she is entitled to her opinion. I have a lot of differences with the BJP and what Smriti ji says. But, nevertheless, she is a brilliant speaker, so I am here to listen in," KTR said.

Using that exchange as an example, Ms Irani said the government and the opposition have differences, but that does not mean communication cannot happen.

"KTR has been extremely kind today. Yes, our parties' ideologies are at loggerheads but, as human beings, we can talk on issues and bring both our points of view together so that people can respond to them. That is a sign of a very mature democracy," she said.