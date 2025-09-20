Vaani Kapoor At NDTV Yuva: "Felt Deeply Responsible Playing A Transperson In <i>Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui</i> "

At the NDTV Yuva 2025 Conclave session titled "Unscripted Choices," actor Vaani Kapoor shared insights about whether she believes her films have a connection with the youth. She emphasised being responsible when choosing the right roles for herself and spoke about playing a transperson in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

"I Try To Be Responsible When I Pick Roles"

Vaani Kapoor shed some light on how she tries to pick projects that connect with her.

She said, "Whatever comes to me, uss mein se jo bhi main pick karti hoon, of course I do something jo mujhe sahi lagta hai. You know, as a human being, intrigue, interest, curiosity, something that connects to me even in the smallest way, is something that I try to pick up. Yes, I do try to be responsible when it comes to picking roles, you know, but as an actor, I don't judge my characters."

On Doing A Range Of Diverse Roles And Connecting With The Youth

Vaani Kapoor has been dabbling in a varied range lately. She debuted on OTT with the gritty crime thriller Mandala Murders; she played a transwoman in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and she chose completely different themes with her latest releases, such as Raid 2 and Khel Khel Mein.

Speaking of choosing stories that connect with the youth, Vaani Kapoor shared, "I feel every story is so unique and relatable when done. You know, when you infuse humanity and life into any character, it becomes soulful. We empathise, we sympathise, we understand that there are so many different kinds of people in the world who could be like us and who could be very different. And I think that's the beauty of cinema, where you get to play different people, different characters, different lives. So I'm hoping that it connects with the audience. That is what we strive for as actors."

Vaani Kapoor On Wanting To Portray Amrita Pritam's Life On The Big Screen

Vaani Kapoor expressed her desire to portray the life of Indian novelist and essayist Amrita Pritam on the big screen.

She said, "Amrita Pritam's life is on my mind. I find her fascinating. That's something that has been on my mind. If someone ever makes it, if the universe listens, I'd be happy to audition for the role."

Vaani Kapoor plays the role of an investigative officer in Mandala Murders, co-directed by Mardaani fame Gopi Puthran. This crime thriller series highlights a slew of ritualistic killings that take place in the town of Charandaspur. These are connected to some secret society and long-buried prophecies that are centuries old. Surveen Chawla and Vaibhav Raj Gupta also play key roles in Mandala Murders.

In A Nutshell

Vaani Kapoor spoke about being responsible for her script choices and experimenting with different genres. She expressed hope that her films connect with the youth.

ALSO READ | Rhea At NDTV Yuva: "Did Not Believe Headlines Saying CBI Gave Me Clean Chit In Sushant's Death Case"