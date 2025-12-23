<i>The Odyssey</i> Trailer: Christopher Nolan All Set For Epic Battle Saga With Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland

Universal has officially released the trailer of Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, The Odyssey. The trailer premiered online on Monday, 22 December, giving audiences their first proper look at the acclaimed filmmaker's ambitious adaptation of Homer's epic poem.

About The Odyssey Trailer

The Odyssey follows the story of the Greek hero Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War. His journey is anything but simple - it spans oceans, unknown lands, and constant danger. The trailer sets the tone early, showing the aftermath of war and Odysseus leading his men away from Troy, hoping to finally return to their families.

Visually, the trailer focuses heavily on themes of travel and survival. Odysseus is seen crossing rugged terrain, sailing through violent seas, and surviving multiple shipwrecks. There are scenes of soldiers battling storms and exhaustion.



One striking moment shows Odysseus and his men inside the famous Trojan Horse, confirming that the fall of Troy forms part of the film's opening chapters. Another scene features a dark cave, where a massive shadow moves in the background - hinting at monsters without fully revealing them.

Family and emotion also play a significant role. Tom Holland appears as Telemachus, Odysseus's son, while Anne Hathaway portrays his wife, Penelope. The trailer keeps dialogue minimal and lets the visuals carry most of the storytelling.

The cast is extensive. Alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Tom Holland, the film stars Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, and Corey Hawkins.

Watch the trailer below:

Christopher Nolan has written and directed the film and is producing it alongside Emma Thomas. The project is backed by Universal. The Odyssey has been shot using new IMAX technology and is the first feature ever made entirely using IMAX's largest film format. The movie is set to release on July 17, 2026.



