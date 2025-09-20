Vaani Kapoor Loves Her Butter Chicken, But "Now I Work Out Every Day"

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor has made a name for herself in the industry with her film choices. She is also known for her fit physique and effortless style, but she insists that her fitness journey is not about punishment or privilege - it's about balance, discipline, and self-care.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV Yuva 2025, the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui star shared her philosophy on fitness, food, and staying motivated. "I don't punish myself, neither am I blessed," Vaani said, adding that while working out every day is non-negotiable for her, she is also a self-confessed foodie.

"I love food. I am Punjabi! There was a time in my life when I would eat butter chicken for dinner every night – and of course, my butter garlic naan with it. I love Indian Chinese too. Honestly, I loved all the junk under the sun," she admitted.

Vaani also revealed that this love for indulgence is exactly why she insists on training daily. "It's a visual medium - you have to be physically active. Because of my lifestyle and food choices, I had to make fitness a priority," she shared.

Her biggest motivation, however, goes beyond just looking good on screen. "When I saw my parents' health deteriorate, it was a wake-up call. My sister and I made a pact that we would try to stay healthy because it's equally important for your mental health and your very being, to sustain a hectic lifestyle," Vaani explained.

For the actress, fitness is not just about the gym - it's about movement. "Fitness is something I have to do. It's not like I am a gym lover, but it's important," she shared.

Vaani insisted that while fitness is important, the gym is not the only way to do it. The key to staying fit is about choosing something you love.

"You can pick up a sport or anything that keeps you active. That's the essence of truly feeling fit," she concluded.

Vaani's approach is refreshingly relatable. It strikes a balance between enjoying food, staying active, and prioritising long-term health over fad diets or quick fixes.