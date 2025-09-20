Advertisement

NDTV Yuva 2025: Motivational Speaker Rasik Chopra On 3 Things That Can Help You "Be The CEO Of Your Life"

In a conversation with NDTV Yuva 2025, Life Coach and Motivational Speaker, Rasik Chopratalks about how can one be the "CEO" of their life

Read Time: 2 mins
NDTV Yuva 2025: Motivational Speaker Rasik Chopra On 3 Things That Can Help You "Be The CEO Of Your Life"
Life Coach and Motivational Speaker Rasik Chopra on how to succeed. Photo: NDTVYuva2025Photos
  • NDTV Yuva returns in 2025 with its Mumbai edition highlighting young India's spirit and ambition
  • Life coach Rasik Chopra emphasised leadership as influencing others, not just leading a team
  • He identified decisions, disappointment, and devotion as key to leading a better life
NDTV Yuva returns in 2025 with its much-anticipated Mumbai edition today, bringing together powerful voices, thought-provoking conversations, and inspiring stories that reflect the spirit and ambition of young India.

At its core, NDTV Yuva champions a simple yet powerful idea: India's youth are not just leaders of tomorrow - they are changemakers shaping the present.

In a conversation with NDTV Yuva, Life Coach and Motivational Speaker, Rasik Chopra started the session by getting the audience on their feet and moving to the rhythm before diving into his message on how you can influence yourself and be in control of your life. He spoke on leadership, reminding the audience, "A leader is not the one who takes charge of a team, but the one who can influence others. The greatest leaders are learners."

Telling people the three key things that can help you lead a better life and become a leader of your own life: decisions, disappointment, and devotion. "The quality of your decisions, disappointments, and devotion will be the quality of your life," Rasik said.

Urging Gen Z to convert what they know into action, Rasik shared, "Knowledge is potential power. It becomes power only when you use it. Information with emotion is what creates change. Generate emotion with motion, and that shall make you successful."

In his session titled "Be The CEO Of Your Life", Life Coach and Motivational Speaker Rasik Chopra spoke about the challenges of the relentless 'hustle culture'. Chopra also discussed how to explore healthier ways to achieve success, and how it can help Gen Z better shape their future.

Show full article

NDTV Yuva, NDTV YUVA Conclave, NDTVYuva2025Stories
