<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Amitabh Bachchan Recites <i>Agneepath's</i> Iconic Dialogue On Rishab Shetty's Request

Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty is basking in the success of his latest film, scripting records one after another. The actor will share the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan in an upcoming episode. A new promo from the episode was released by the makers. Amitabh Bachchan was seen reciting his iconic Agneepath dialogue as Rishab made a request.

In the promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television on its Instagram handle, Shetty requests Mr Bachchan to recite the famous line from Agneepath. The actor said, "Sir ka 'Agneepath' ka ek dialogue sunne ka bohot mann hai (I really want to hear a dialogue from the movie 'Agneepath,' sir)."

"Rishab Shetty Sir, gyarvha prashn tumhare screen pe daalta hai, abhi dekho. Saat lakh, pachas hazaar rupaye, isme se pachas hazaar tumhara, saat laakh humara (Mr. Rishab Shetty, the eleventh question, is being put on your screen. Seven lakh, fifty thousand rupees; out of this, fifty thousand is yours, seven lakh is mine)."

Along with the audience, Rishab Shetty also bursts into laughter.

The video garnered immense love from the Internet.

About Agneepath

Directed by Mukul S. Anand, with story and screenplay by Santosh Saroj and dialogues by Kader Khan, and produced by Yash Johar under the Dharma Productions banner, Agneepath (1990) is considered an iconic film in the history of Indian cinema.

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, a man who enters the Mumbai underworld to avenge the wrongful death of his father and the injustices suffered by his family. The supporting cast includes Mithun Chakraborty, Rohini Hattangadi, Danny Denzongpa, and Alok Nath.

In 2012, the film was remade with Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The film was directed by Karan Malhotra and was a huge hit at the box office.

About Kantara 1

Rishab Shetty's prequel to his National Award-winning Kantara (2022) has already minted Rs 450 crore at the domestic box office within 11 days of its release. The Hindi version contributed an impressive total of Rs 146 crore to the total till Sunday (October 12).