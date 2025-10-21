Inside Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Last Diwali Celebrations At Vastu. Ayan Mukerji And Shaheen Bhatt Are There Too

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor rang in their last Diwali celebrations at their Mumbai home, Vastu on Monday. Alia Bhatt shared dreamy pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram feed.

What's Happening

In the first picture, Alia Bhatt is seen posing adorably with husband Ranbir Kapoor.

For the festive occasion, Alia wore a chikankari suit, teamed up with a saree draped like a dhoti. She wore flowers in her hair.

Alia and sister Shaheen are seen sharing candid moments for the camera. BFF Ayan Mukerji and other friends also joined the celebrations.

Alia captioned the pictures, "Dilwali Diwali. Happy Diwali to you and yours."

Don't miss Raha's tiny hands in the carousel. She is seen playing with colours.

FYI, Alia and Ranbir soon will move into their new address - Rs 150 crore sea-facing bunglow - in Mumbai. It once belonged to Raj Kapoor. In 2022, Alia and Ranbir got married at this residence. Later, they welcomed their first child, Raha, at this home.

What Alia Said About Last Diwali Celebrations In Vastu

Sharing her emotional bond with Vastu, Alia Bhatt told The Times Of India, "This is our last Diwali in the home where she (Raha) was born. So, it's truly an emotional moment. However, it's also very thrilling because I realise she may not recall this particular Diwali, but the memories created will accumulate and leave an impression on her. Diwali is all about emotions; it should evoke warmth and brightness."

She added, "This has been a long time coming, and honestly, the emotions are quite overwhelming. I feel incredibly fortunate to experience this chapter in my life. We're amidst the chaos of moving, yet my heart is filled with joy. It's a significant dream materialising. The magnitude of this feeling is such that I believe it will truly resonate with us months or perhaps a year after we settle in."

Alia-Kareena Epic Selfie

A day before Diwali, Alia Bhatt joined the Kapoors' pre-Diwali celebrations in Mumbai. Alia and Kareena Kapoor posed for an epic picture and it soon went viral.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.