Alia Bhatt Gets Emotional About "Last Diwali In Vastu": "Raha Was Born Here"

While Diwali wishes continue to pour in from celebrities, Alia Bhatt opened up about why this year the Festival of Lights is all the more special for her. The actress shared that this will be their last Diwali in their house Vastu, in Mumbai, where she got married and Raha was born.

In a conversation with The Times of India, Alia Bhatt got emotional about Diwali this year.

She said, "This is our last Diwali in the home where she (Raha) was born. So, it's truly an emotional moment. However, it's also very thrilling because I realise she may not recall this particular Diwali, but the memories created will accumulate and leave an impression on her. Diwali is all about emotions; it should evoke warmth and brightness."

She added, "This has been a long time coming, and honestly, the emotions are quite overwhelming. I feel incredibly fortunate to experience this chapter in my life. We're amidst the chaos of moving, yet my heart is filled with joy. It's a significant dream materialising. The magnitude of this feeling is such that I believe it will truly resonate with us months or perhaps a year after we settle in."

Alia On Celebrating Diwali With Raha

Furthermore, the actress revealed how they will be having a Laxmi Puja at home and how "Raha will be eating laddoos and running around the house".

She said, "Today, we'll do our Lakshmi Puja followed by a sweet moment with our staff, we'll give them presents and thank them for being with us. During the puja, Raha will be eating laddoos and running around! The rest I keep simple... I keep talking about this balcony a lot, where we've had so many evenings where we've gotten married, we've spent so many Diwalis with just a really close group of friends. So (this time) we're going to be doing exactly that this year. I'm cranking it up a notch."

Furthermore, she elaborated on how all their friends are invited for one last cheer at their Vastu residence.

"This year I'm going all out, because it's our last Diwali at home. So, the food menu is also all our favourites and all our Diwali specials. We have certain items on the menu that are very Vastu specific - what we've eaten over the years. I'm really pushing it even though I'm kind of stretched thin between the house move. All our friends are coming. When I sent them the invite, it read - Last Diwali in Vastu. Please come and join. Bring a great attitude. The dress code is always festive but chill," concluded the actress.

About Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's New Bungalow

The property once belonged to Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, before being passed down to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the 1980s. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now all set to take the legacy forward as they move to their luxury residence.

Both Ranbir and Alia, along with their daughter Raha, were seen several times checking in on the progress during construction. Neetu Kapoor, too, was often photographed outside the site.

