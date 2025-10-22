<i>Two Much</i>: Karan Johar Reveals Losing Virginity At 26, Shocks Janhvi Kapoor By Claiming He Was "Intimate" With Her Family Member

Another episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is here, featuring Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor on the couch. The filmmaker surprised the Dhadak actress by revealing he had been "intimate" with a member of her family. He also confessed that he lost his virginity at 26.

What's Happening

Karan Johar dropped some truth bombs and jokes on the latest episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.

In a segment titled Truth or Lie, Janhvi asked Karan Johar, "Tell us one scandalous truth about yourself and make up one lie, and we'll guess which one is true."

He said, "I lost my virginity when I was 26 years old, and I've been intimately involved with a member of your family."

Karan immediately clarified his statement, saying, "I was late to that party, and I have not been intimate with any member of your family. Though the thought has crossed my mind a couple of times."

About Two Much

In the first episode of the show, the Khan duo, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, engaged in a heartfelt conversation with the hosts. From their first meetings to crucial junctures in their lives, Aamir and Salman opened up during the chat.

The second episode saw Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt take over the couch with their friendship and easy camaraderie, while the third featured Chunky Panday and Govinda.

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video India, said, "We are very thrilled to announce Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle - a first-of-its-kind talk show hosted by two of the sharpest voices in Indian entertainment, who are set to reinvent the genre."

He added, "With a mix of charismatic celebrities on the guest list, Kajol and Twinkle will bring their signature blend of wit, feistiness, and unparalleled insights to sparkling conversations that are humorous, unfiltered, and unapologetic. Joining forces with Banijay Asia, we are creating something truly bold, fresh, and unforgettable for our audiences."

In A Nutshell

In the fourth episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor appear as guests and are seen having a great time. While the filmmaker shocks Janhvi with his earlier claim, he later clarifies the statement about being "intimate" with a member of her family.

ALSO READ | Two Much: Alia Bhatt Skips Questions On Exes During Kajol And Twinkle Khanna's Chat Show