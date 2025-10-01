<i>Two Much</i>: Alia Bhatt Skips Questions On Exes During Kajol And Twinkle Khanna's Chat Show

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan will appear as guests on the second episode of the Amazon Prime show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. The teaser for the episode was released recently. What caught the Internet's attention was that Alia Bhatt dodged a question about her exes.

Breaking Down the Teaser

Kajol states that being friends with your ex is a red flag. Alia, who is supposed to react to the statement, simply says, "Can we please move on?"

Alia Bhatt was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sidharth Malhotra after they made their debuts in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 in 2012, along with Varun Dhawan.

However, Alia and Sidharth were hush-hush about their relationship.

Varun Dhawan also took a sly dig at Twinkle Khanna's Mela. "I didn't like the film, but I kept on rewatching it." Quizzed about which film he was talking about, Varun Dhawan says, "Mela."

Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, Mela stars Aamir Khan, Twinkle Khanna, and Faisal Khan in lead roles. A few days ago, Akshay Kumar shared that Twinkle married him after Mela flopped. Contrary to expectations, Twinkle Khanna put a condition that she would marry Akshay only if Mela flopped.

About Two Much

In the first episode of the show, the Khan duo, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, engaged in a hearty conversation with the hosts. From their first meetings to crucial junctures in their lives, Aamir and Salman poured their hearts out during the conversation.

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video India, said, "We are very thrilled to announce Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle — a first-of-its-kind talk show hosted by two of the sharpest voices in Indian entertainment, who are set to reinvent the genre."

He added, "With a mix of charismatic celebrities on the guest list, Kajol and Twinkle will bring their signature blend of wit, feistiness, and unparalleled insights to sparkling conversations that are humorous, unfiltered, and unapologetic. Joining forces with Banijay Asia, we are creating something truly bold, fresh, and unforgettable for our audiences."