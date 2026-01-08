Alia Bhatt Reviews Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i>, Calls It "Movie Magic"

Just like the entire film industry praising the smashing success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, Alia Bhatt has now reviewed the film. Earlier today, her production house, Eternal Sunshine, shared a note on social media.

It read, "It's the voice of today's India. It's the choice of today's India. It's based on a chapter in history. And now it's the number one chapter in India's cinema history."

Alia Bhatt re-shared it on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Movie magic."

Instagram/Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have previously worked together in Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar has now earned Rs 835.15 crore domestically, solidifying its position as the highest-earning Hindi film of all time. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller has been a massive hit since its release on December 5, 2025. The film has outperformed other big-budget movies like Pushpa 2: The Rule, Jawan and Dangal.

On day 34, Dhurandhar minted Rs 4.75 crore at the box office, taking its total domestic haul to Rs 835.15 crore. The film has already eclipsed the domestic box office collections of SS Rajamouli's RRR, which stood at Rs 782.2 crore.

Meanwhile, other big-ticket films like Sukumar's Pushpa 2 and Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 have collected Rs 1234.1 crore and Rs 1030.42 crore, respectively-setting a high bar for Dhurandhar to aim for in terms of overall rankings.

Dhurandhar also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in key roles. The film's sequel will release in theatres on March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.