Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Ring In 2026 With Daughter Raha By The Beachside

Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram post is all about love and family. The actress rang in the new year by wishing her fans a “happy 2026” with a heartwarming family picture featuring Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter, Raha.

In the photo, the trio is seen enjoying a breezy evening by the beach. Ranbir is lifting their little bundle of joy in the air, while Alia stands beside them. The family is twinning in white outfits, and a tiny princess wand in Alia's hand - which we assume belongs to Raha - adds an extra dose of cuteness.

Sharing the picture, Alia Bhatt captioned it, “& up you go love.. happy 2026.”

Reacting to the post, Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, wrote, “My babies.” Saba Pataudi said, “Happy 2026!”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022, at their Mumbai home in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The same year, the couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, on November 6, 2022.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir are set to share screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, with whom Alia previously worked in the 2018 film Raazi.

Apart from this, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Alpha, alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the project is part of the YRF Spy Universe.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, is gearing up to play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 and 2. The mythological epic features Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, with Sunny Deol, Yash, Lara Dutta and Ravi Dubey in key roles. Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for a Diwali release this year, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

In addition to these projects, Ranbir Kapoor also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park in his lineup.

