Alia Bhatt Reacts Strongly To Viral Video Of Her New Luxury Bungalow In Mumbai: "It Is A Violation"

A new video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's new massive bungalow worth Rs 250 crore has been making the rounds online for the past few days. It gives the clearest view yet of the property - a six-storey mansion that has been in the making for quite some time.

Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram account today to share a note on how she condemns such a breach of privacy without their consent.

What's Happening

Alia Bhatt has reacted to the videos and pictures of their new luxury residence, which is "still under construction", being circulated online.

In a new post, Alia Bhatt wrote, "I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited - sometimes the view from your window is another person's home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home - still under construction - has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge and consent."

She further added, "This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. Filming and photographing someone's personal space without permission is not 'content' - it's a violation. It should never be normalised."

Making a humble request to not forward these clips that are making the rounds online, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Think about it, would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would. So here's a humble but firm request - if you come across such content online, please don't forward it or share it further."

"And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos, I urge you to take them down immediately. Thank you."

About Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's New Bungalow

The property once belonged to Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor, before being passed down to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the 1980s. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now all set to take the legacy forward.

Both Ranbir and Alia, along with their daughter Raha, were seen several times checking in on the progress during construction. Neetu Kapoor, too, was often photographed outside the site. Reports now suggest the family may move in soon, possibly picking an auspicious date to settle into their new home.

In A Nutshell

Alia Bhatt has strongly reacted to the online videos and pictures of her new luxury residence that have been making the rounds online. She penned a note for social media urging everyone not to circulate these and take them down immediately.

