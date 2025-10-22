After Viral Video Of The "Rude Kid" On <i>KBC 17</i>, New Clip Reveals His Other Side With Amitabh Bachchan

A young contestant, Ishit Bhatt, a fifth standard student from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, recently appeared on the hot seat of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The child, who did not win any prize money, was criticised on the Internet for his manner, way of speaking, and confidence, which sparked a heated online debate. However, another clip from the same episode has now emerged, showing a much calmer and sweeter side of the child.

In this new clip, Ishit tells Amitabh Bachchan, "Aap ka birthday aa raha hai."

To which Big B replies, "Haan ji."

The child continues, "Toh phir main toh yaha se chala jaunga. Phir main aap ke saath photo nahi khicha paunga."

Amitabh Bachchan responds to his innocent remark, saying, "Nahi aaj hum aap ke saath photo zaroor khichwaenge."

Ishit then says that he was told that only after crossing the Rs 12.5 Lakh mark in the show would he be allowed to take a picture with the actor.

"Nahi aisi baat nahi hai, aap parehsaan mat ho. Aaiye pehle photo khichte hai," reassures Amitabh Bachchan.

About The Viral Video Of The "Rude Kid"

Ishit Bhatt's viral clip from the KBC episode raised serious questions about parenting and the pressure young children face on reality shows.

कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में मैं जब इस बच्चे को देखा तब मुझे यही लगा की मां-बाप ने बच्चों को संस्कार बिल्कुल नहीं दिया है



आप अपने बच्चों को किसी से बोलने की तमीज सार्वजनिक स्थान पर व्यवहार करने की तमीज जरूर सिखाए



और अपने बच्चों को यह भी सिखाए की ओवर कॉन्फिडेंस और यह भ्रम कि मुझे सब… pic.twitter.com/Bt8XMcUqMf — 🇮🇳Jitendra pratap singh🇮🇳 (@jpsin1) October 11, 2025

Ishit is seen saying, "Mere ko rules pata hai isliye aap mereko abhi rules samjhane mat baithna. ("I know the rules, so don't start explaining the rules to me right now.")

He continued speaking in this tone and pressed for options before they were provided: "Arre option daalo. ("Come on, give me some options.")

When it came time to lock in his answer, he said, "Sir ek kya uss mein chaar lock lagado, lekin lock karo. ("Sir, not just one, put four locks on it, but do lock it.")

When Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about Ramayan, Ishit voluntarily asked for options.

Ultimately, he answered incorrectly and left the show without any prize money.

The question was, "What is the name of the first kanda of the Valmiki Ramayana?"

The options were Bala Kanda, Ayodhya Kanda, Kishkinda Kanda, and Yuddh Kanda. While the correct answer was Bala Kanda, Ishit chose Ayodhya Kanda.

How Amitabh Bachchan Reacted To The Situation

As soon as the video went viral, the Internet criticised the child for his "unacceptable" behaviour.

Amitabh Bachchan addressed the situation, stating, "Kabhi kabhi bachhe overconfidence mein galti kar dete hai. ("Sometimes children make mistakes due to overconfidence.") The Internet praised Amitabh Bachchan for handling the situation calmly.

A user wrote, "Even rudeness comes at a price. When children start crossing the line, their parents must be given some parenting lessons. The parents of this child clearly failed to understand the difference between confidence and arrogance, and that's where they fell short of their responsibility."

Another user wrote, "For the first time, I actually feel like praising Amitabh Bachchan. You must have seen the video of the boy who recently appeared on KBC. Watching how he behaved in front of Amitabh Bachchan must have made you angry-but Amitabh Bachchan handled it with remarkable grace. He reacted completely calmly to the child's unruly behaviour. The child was, of course, at fault-but the bigger mistake lies with his parents."

Ishit's behaviour reminded the Internet of another child who lost the Rs 1 crore question due to his alleged "overconfidence".

In A Nutshell

While the viral clip of a fifth-standard student, Ishit Bhatt, on KBC 17 made headlines for being overconfident, another clip has now surfaced that shows a softer side of the child.

