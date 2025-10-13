Video Of "Rude Kid" On <i>KBC 17</i> Goes Viral, Internet Cannot Stop Praising Amitabh Bachchan

A young contestant, Ishit Bhatt, a fifth standard student from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, recently appeared on the hot seat of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The child, who didn't win any prize money, was slammed on the Internet due to his manner, way of speaking, and confidence, which ignited a heated conversation online. The child's behaviour on the show raised serious questions about parenting and the pressure young children face on the reality shows. On the contrary, a section of the Internet raised questions about the nature of social media where a minor is scrutinised for his behaviour.

What's Happening

In a viral clip, Ishit is seen saying, "Mere ko rules pata hai isliye aap mereko abhi rules samjhane mat baithna (I know the rules, so don't start explaining the rules to me right now)."

He continued speaking in this tone and pressed for options before they were provided: "Arre option daalo (Come on, give me some options)."

When it came time to lock in his answer, he said, "Sir ek kya uss mein chaar lock lagado, lekin lock karo (Sir, not just one, put four locks on it, but do lock it)."

When Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about Ramayan, he voluntarily asked for options. Ultimately, he answered incorrectly and left the show without any prize money.

How Amitabh Bachchan Reacted To The Situation

Amitabh Bachchan addressed the situation, stating, "Kabhi kabhi bachhe over confidence mein galti kar dete hai (Sometimes children make mistakes due to overconfidence)." The Internet praised Amitabh Bachchan for handling the situation calmly.

A user wrote, “Even rudeness comes at a price. When children start crossing the line, their parents must be given some parenting lessons. The parents of this child clearly failed to understand the difference between confidence and arrogance, and that's where they fell short of their responsibility."

Another user wrote, "For the first time, I actually feel like praising Amitabh Bachchan. You must have seen the video of the boy who recently appeared on KBC. Watching how he behaved in front of Amitabh Bachchan must have made you angry—but Amitabh Bachchan handled it with remarkable grace. He reacted completely calmly to the child's unruly behavior. The child was, of course, at fault—but the bigger mistake lies with his parents."

Ishit's behaviour reminded the Internet of another child who lost the Rs 1 crore question due to his alleged "overconfidence".

How The Internet Reacted To Ishit's Behaviour

As soon as the video went viral, the Internet criticised the child for his "unacceptable" behaviour.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, who is vocal on social media, pointed out the inherent vulture-culture on X and wrote, "An adult putting a tweet saying most hated kid. Adults here on Twitter have been one of the most lousy, foul-mouthed, abusive lot; none of these voices said a thing when kids died due to a cough syrup.

But yeah, pick on a kid. Says a LOT about the ecosystem. This entire lot is picking on one overexcited kid—what a horrible bunch of bullies these have raised themselves to be."

The video drew diverse reactions on the Internet.

A user wrote, "I don't fully understand the language, but I get the gist. Why is this kid being criticised just for being himself? Do children always have to act according to society's idea of 'good behaviour'? If they question things or express confidence, they're called arrogant or rude?"

Another comment read, "But feel for the boy. Yes, he's arrogant. Yes, he's a brat. But he does not deserve the social media hate & troll he's now going to get. He's just a boy. You've got so many followers, Sagar. Please delete this video. And help make the social media world a bit better for him."

Another user wrote, "Parents can give their children everything but values, and it shows. When children forget respect, it's not their failure alone, it's the failure of every adult who cheered arrogance as confidence."

Another comment read, "Bro's gonna become a bad example for other kids."

The episode also raised questions about the show's direction and audience engagement, as a young contestant's public behaviour grabbed eyeballs.