<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Salman Khan Reacts To <i>Dabangg</i> Director Abhinav Kashyap's "Talve Chaatega" Remark, "<i>Main Roz Subah Ghutno Par Aata Hoon Lekin Upar Waale Ke Liye</i>"

The ongoing tension between Salman Khan and Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap is far from over. After taking a dig at Abhinav in a previous Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman once again brought up the matter during the latest one. The actor responded to the filmmaker's recent comment that Salman will “get on his knees.”

"Did You Get Any Work, Brother?"

While chatting with the guest, stand-up comedian Ravi Gupta, on the show, Salman Khan addressed Abhinav Kashyap's remarks. The actor said, “Humare ek Dabangg insaan hai woh bhi aaj kal lage hue hain. Abhi unhone mere saath Aamir ko bhi lapete mein leliya, Shah Rukh, ko bhi. Mujhe bus itna he poochna hai pichle Weekend Ka Vaar par maine ek aise he bola tha kaam karo yaar, nobody is interested.. Aaj wapas se poochna chahta hoon, ke kaam mila kya bhai?

"[We have a Dabangg man who seems quite active these days. Recently, he dragged not only me but also Aamir and Shah Rukh into his statements. I just want to ask one thing – in the last Weekend Ka Vaar, I had casually said, ‘Do some work, yaar, nobody is interested.' Today, I want to ask again – did you get any work, brother?]”

"Apne Aap Ko Destroy Kar Liya"

The actor went on to add, “Aur aisi harkatein karne ke baad. harr ek ke burayi karoge aap. Aur ye jitno ke naam le rahe ho aap matlab ke intelligence ki hadh hoti hai, ye toh life mein aapke saath kaam nahi karenge. Aur inke saath jitne log bhi jude hain woh bhi nahi karenge. Aur phir jab aapko humne ek film offer ki aapne bola nahi karenge. Aur aap joh tareefon ke pull bandhe jaa rahe the woh toh aapne abhi jaake destroy kar diya hai. Mujhe baat sirf buri yehi lag rahi hai ke aapne apne aap ko destroy kar liya.

"[And after behaving like this, you go around speaking ill of everyone. The names you have been mentioning – there is a limit to intelligence, you know. None of them will ever work with you in the future. Even the people associated with them will not. And when we offered you a film, you refused to do it. All the praise and goodwill you had earned – you have now destroyed it yourself. What truly bothers me is that you have ended up ruining your own reputation.]”

"Main Roz Subah Ghutno Par Aata Hoon"

Before moving on, Salman Khan also gave some advice. “Agar kisike parivaar ke peeche padna hai toh khud ke parivaar ke peeche pado yaar. Apne bhai, maata pita ke peeche pado unse pyaar karlo, biwi bacchon ka khyal rakhlo. This is the least you can do. I am saying they are worried about you. Agar koi aapko advise deta hai soch samjh ke bola karo. I want to see you grown, talented man, accha writer hai. Ye galli par mat jao, wapas se highway aajao. Uppar waala he karega tumhare liye. Aur mujhe joh tum ghutne par laate ho na... main roz subah ghutno par aata hoon lekin upar waale ke liye.

"[If you are going to go after someone's family, then focus on your own family instead. Spend time with your brother, show love to your parents, and take care of your wife and children – that is the least you can do. I am telling you, they are worried about you. If someone gives you advice, think carefully before you speak. I want to see you grow – you are a talented man and a good writer. Do not go down the wrong path; get back on the right track. God will take care of you. And about you making me get on my knees – I do get on my knees every morning, but it is for god.]”

Why Abhinav Kashyap Said "Talve Chaatega"

For those who may not know, Abhinav Kashyap has been making remarks about Salman in multiple interviews over time. Still, Salman recently surprised many by supporting Abhinav's brother Anurag Kashyap's film Nishaanchi and sending his good wishes publicly.

In a chat with Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav was asked about Salman's gesture. To this, the director said, “Salman ki takdeer par likha hai, ab yeh humare hi talve chaatega. Maine ek interview diya tha usko gunda bulaaya tha, toh ab yeh dikha raha hai ki yeh bada prashansak hai humara. Vohi Anurag Kashyap jisko Tere Naam main pereshaan kiya tha. Anurag ne voh film chodhi thi inhone nikala nahi tha. Ab uski tareef karte nazar aarahe hai voh toh karenge. Ab yeh ghutnon pe aayenge, bheek bhi mangenge. [It is written in Salman's destiny that now he will lick our feet. In one of my interviews, I had called him a goon, and now he is trying to show that he is a big admirer of ours. The same Anurag Kashyap whom he troubled during Tere Naam – Anurag had left that film; they did not remove him. Now he is seen praising Anurag's work – of course, he will. Soon he will be on his knees, even begging.”

Flashback

The fallout between Abhinav Kashyap and Salman Khan goes back to 2020. It all started when Abhinav shared a Facebook post accusing Salman, his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, and their father Salim Khan of trying to sabotage his career. Things quickly turned tense after that. Arbaaz even mentioned he might take legal action against Abhinav. Salman, however, stayed quiet over the years and avoided naming the director in any of his interviews. Despite that, Abhinav has continued to take subtle digs at him from time to time.