Bobby Deol Reveals "Dharmendra Lives With First Wife Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini Lives Separately"

Dharmendra's personal life has intrigued fans for decades. He married Prakash Kaur in 1954 when he was just 19, long before he became a famous actor. The couple has four children – Sunny, Bobby, Vijeeta, and Ajeeta. Later, Dharmendra got married to Hema Malini. The duo are parents to two daughters – Esha and Ahana.

While fans know a lot about Dharmendra and Hema's fairy-tale pairing, less has been spoken about his first marriage. Hema had previously opened up about not living in the same house as Dharmendra, but recently Bobby Deol clarified the situation.

In an interview with ABP Live, Bobby Deol shared a glimpse of his father's daily life. Contrary to what some might think, Dharmendra is not living alone.

The actor said, “My mum is also there. They're both at the farm in Khandala right now. Papa and Mummy are together; he just gets a little dramatic. They love being at the farmhouse. They're also old now, and being at the farmhouse is relaxing for them. The weather is nice, the food is nice. Papa has made a paradise out there.”

Bobby Deol also talked about his father's emotional side. “Papa is very emotional. He's very expressive. Sometimes he goes overboard, and I ask him why he wrote what he wrote or said what he said, and he tells me that he was just following his heart," the star added.

The conversation also highlighted Prakash Kaur, who has mostly stayed out of the public eye. Bobby said, “You don't hear about my mother much because people don't usually ask us about her. She's the strongest woman I've ever met in my life. She's had a very tough journey. She came from a small village and had to adjust to city life as the wife of a superstar. It wasn't easy."

Bobby praised his mother for being a big support to Dharmendra, “I am what I am because of my wife, and it is the same with my father. It is because of my mother's support that my father became a big star," the actor shared.

In 2023, Hema Malini explained her living situation with Dharmendra. In a chat with Lehren Retro, she said, “Nobody wants to be like that; it happens automatically. Every woman wants to have a husband, children, like a normal family. But somewhere, it went out of the way," adding, “I am not feeling bad about it. I am happy with myself. I have my two children, and I have brought them up very well." Click here to read the full story.