When Asked About Sunny Deol's Film <i>Jaat</i>, Hema Malini Said...

Sunny Deol is riding high on the success of his latest film Jaat. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the action-packed entertainer hit cinema screens on April 10. The film has been making waves at the box office.

And it is not just Sunny Deol who is celebrating – the whole Deol family seems thrilled with the film's strong opening.

Recently, Hema Malini, veteran actress and the second wife of Sunny's father Dharmendra, shared her happiness over Jaat's success.

In a chat with Instant Bollywood, Hema Malini said, “I heard it has opened with a bumper number. It is nice to know that people are liking his film. Dharam ji khush hain (Dharm ji is very happy.) The film is so good, I believe.”

Sunny Deol's half-sister, Esha Deol, also shared her joy over the positive response to Jaat. The actress said, “I am so happy. It is all his hard work and people's love for him. I am so happy that the film has opened big and that is how it has to be with him. Always.”

As per a report by Sacnilk, Jaat kicked off strong by minting ₹9.5 crore on its opening day. Three days into its release, the film has already raked in ₹26.5 crore – and the numbers are still climbing.

Talking about Deol family dynamics, Dharmendra got married to Prakash Kaur back in 1954 when he was just 19 – long before his journey in films began. The couple has four children together – Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeeta and Ajeeta. Later, Dharmendra got married to Hema Malini. The duo are proud parents to two daughters – Esha and Ahana Deol.

Interestingly, despite marrying Hema Malini, Dharmendra never separated from Prakash Kaur, which has made their blended family a topic of much public curiosity over the years. While Sunny and Bobby carved successful careers in Bollywood, Esha also stepped into the film industry.

Coming back to Sunny Deol's latest release Jaat, the film features Randeep Hooda as the menacing antagonist. Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Jagapathi Babu and Zarina Wahab are also part of the project.

Up next, Sunny Deol has Border 2 and Lahore 1947 in the pipeline.