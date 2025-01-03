Hema Malini Shares Throwback Gold To Mark Mother's Birth Anniversary: "She Made Me What I Am"

Hema Malini's latest Instagram post is a tribute to her mother, Jaya Chakravarthi. The veteran actress shared two pictures to mark the birth anniversary of her mother. In the first image, the mother-daughter duo is seen posing together in elegant sarees. The second frame features a timeless black-and-white photograph of Jaya Chakravarthi.

In her caption, Hema Malini wrote, “It is that day of the year closest to my heart! My darling mother's birthday which I never fail to celebrate, thanking her for all that she's done for me. Her amazing personality and the rapport she was able to create with all she met, both in the industry and beyond, is what shaped my career and made me what I am. Thank you Amma. I love you.”

Reacting to the post, Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol posted wings, a red heart and folded hands emojis.



Jaya Chakravarthi was a producer and costume designer by profession. She was best known for her work in films like Dream Girl (1977), Swami (1977) and Dillagi (1978). She died in 2004.

Last year, on her mother's birth anniversary, Hema Malini shared a montage of images to honour her mother's memory. In the monochrome photographs, Jaya Chakravarthi looked beautiful in traditional outfits.

“Today is so special for me! It is my darling mother's janam din-a day I celebrate every year ever since she left me. I introspect so much on this day, recalling how much she has contributed to my life & career & how I owe her everything I am today. Thank you Amma. My love always,” read the text attached to the post.

Take a look:

Hema Malini was last seen as Rukmini in the 2020 film Shimla Mirchi. The Ramesh Sippy directorial was headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh. Shakti Kapoor, Kiran Juneja, Kanwaljit Singh and Kamlesh Gill also played important roles in the movie.