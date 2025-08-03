Raj Thackeray Questions Dance Bars, Then Supporters Resort To Vandalism

Mob rule took over the streets in Maharashtra once again as Raj Thackeray's supporters vandalised a dance bar in Panvel near Mumbai late last night. The vandalism followed a fiery evening speech by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief against dance bars operating in the Raigad district.

Videos showed over a dozen men armed with sticks walking up to the Night Riders bar and vandalising the property. They stormed inside and caused severe damage to the property, police said, adding that they damaged furniture and smashed liquor bottles.

The interior was ransacked, tables were broken, and glasses were shattered, reports suggested citing social media videos.

Mr Thackeray, who has repeatedly backed violence to push his Marathi pride cause, had said at a Kisan Mazdoor Party meeting in Panvel that Raigad was the capital of Emperor Shivaji Maharaj and dance bars should not operate there.

"Raigad district has the most dance bars. They were closed, right? So many dance bars in Raigad, who owns them? Only Marathi people? So, if you are being evicted from here, then you are being trapped by making you habituated to dance bars. This is our Raigad. Raigad was the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," said Mr Thackeray.

His speech provoked MNS workers in Panvel, who turned aggressive and resorted to vandalism around midnight.

The police said they have taken cognisance of the incident and started an investigation. They are now collecting CCTV footage and recording witness statements for further action.

MNS leader Sandip Deshpande justified the action of party workers as a "symbolic protest". "This is a symbolic protest, the bars are illegal, that's why it had to be done immediately. The government should pay attention to this," said Mr Deshpande.

Raj Thackeray's supporters had earlier been accused of assaulting and abusing non-Marathi people and forcing non-native speakers to speak the local language.