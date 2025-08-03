To Shah Rukh Khan On Winning First-Ever National Award, Shout Out From Wife Gauri And Daughter Suhana: "Ready To Brag About This"

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards were announced on Friday. Recently, Gauri Khan expressed pride and joy as three of her "closest" people, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar, were honoured at the National Film Awards.

Shah Rukh Khan received the Best Actor award for his performance in Jawan, while Rani Mukerji won Best Actress for her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, bagged the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Sharing her happiness on Instagram, Gauri wrote, "Three of my absolute favourites just WON big... and so did our hearts... When talent meets goodness, magic happens - So proud, and so ready to brag about them forever!"

She also posted a selfie with Shah Rukh and Rani, followed by another picture featuring Karan and Rani.

Suhana Khan also penned a heartfelt message for Shah Rukh Khan, along with a throwback photo. She wrote, "From bedtime stories to stories that leave a mark, No one tells them like you. Congratulations, love you the most @iamsrk."

Reacting to his win, Shah Rukh Khan posted a video message on social media, saying, "I'm overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility. To be honored with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman and to the INB ministry and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honor. I want to thank all my directors and writers, especially for the year 2023. So thank you Raju sir, thank you Saeed and especially thanks to Atlee sir and his team for giving me the opportunity in Jawaan and trusting me to deliver and be worthy of this award."

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King.