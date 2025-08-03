<i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Collection Day 16: Next Stop For Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda's Film - Rs 500 Crore

Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office.

What's Happening

Now in its third week, Saiyaara continues to perform steadily alongside newer releases such as Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned approximately Rs 6.35 crore on its third Saturday, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 291.35 crore.

The film registered a 41.11% growth in earnings on August 2. At the global box office, it has already crossed the Rs 450 crore mark.

With this momentum, Saiyaara is quickly approaching the Rs 300 crore milestone in India and remains one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025.

Background

Saiyaara released on July 18 and had a strong opening weekend with Rs 83 crore. It went on to collect Rs 172.75 crore in its first week and Rs 107.75 crore in its second, maintaining a solid run through its third weekend.

Speaking to NDTV, director Mohit Suri shared that both lead actors are still absorbing the positive response to their debut project. "They keep sending me videos. They're so happy, they're getting recognised. For them, every day is new, and they want to share it with me. They keep asking, 'Why aren't you here?' It's very sweet," he said.