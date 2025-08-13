Viral: Before Ahaan-Aneet's <i>Saiyaara</i>, Arjun-Sonakshi Aced The Romantic Bike Wrap Scene In <i>Tevar</i>

Mohit Suri's recent romantic musical Saiyaara has been the talk of the town for more reasons than one. From debutant Ahaan Panday impressing the audience to his chemistry with Aneet Padda.

One of the standout scenes in Saiyaara is when Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda) sits behind Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday) on his bike, and he wraps his overshirt around them, tying her to himself before they zoom off.

However, fans have found a similar clip featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor that has gone viral again.

What's Happening

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's romantic bike scene, where he wraps his shirt around her and ties a knot, was termed as one of the most romantic scenes in the film.

The Internet soon dug up an old video of the 2015 film Tevar, where Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor are seen enacting a scene that resembles the Saiyaara viral moment.

In the scene from Tevar, Arjun Kapoor is seen tying a scarf around Sonakshi Sinha as she hops onto the bike. He then takes her hand and places it around his waist for support.

The comparisons were bound to happen as both scenes highlight an emotional and impactful gesture without the use of dialogues between the lead couple.

Fans Reacting To The Comparisons

The Internet was divided, while some were in support of Arjun Kapoor, others felt Ahaan Panday did a better job.

One Internet user wrote, "That's why we call him Lord Arjun Kapoor."

Another Arjun Kapoor fan added, "To be honest, Arjun Kapoor was a decent actor... his 2 States, Aurangzeb, debut movie and many more he acted well... but after Half Girlfriend, his career graph went down."

On the contrary, Ahaan Panday's expanding fan club was cheering for him.

One comment read, "It is all about creating an impact, which Ahaan Panday did."

Another person wrote, "Ahaan made it look better... felt real."

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

In A Nutshell

The Internet made comparisons between Ahaan Panday's viral bike scene with Aneet Padda in Saiyaara with an old resurfaced sequence from Tevar featuring Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. While some were in favour of Arjun Kapoor, a lot believed Ahaan Panday made it look more real.