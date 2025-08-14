<i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Collection Day 27: Mohit Suri's Film Is Steady At Rs 322.60 Crore

Mohit Suri's musical blockbuster Saiyaara has minted Rs 322.60 crore at the box office after 27 days of its release. With Coolie and War 2 releasing today, Saiyaara's earnings might take a jolt.

What's Happening

On fourth Wednesday, Saiyaara minted Rs 1.25 crore, taking the total to Rs 322.60 Crore, as per Sacnilk.

The film minted Rs 172 crore in week one. In week two, the collection went up to Rs 107.75 crore. In its third week, the collection drastically dropped with Rs 28.25 crore in collection.

Saiyaara emerged as the second-highest grossing film of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

The film also set the record of being one of the highest-grossing opening weekends of the year.

Except Mahavtar Narsimha, neither Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2 nor Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2 haven't posed any threat to Saiyaara's box office numbers.

Trade experts like Komal Nahta and Taran Adarsh tell NDTV that the Saiyaara wave will be on the wane with War 2 and Coolie releasing in theatres.

According to Taran Adarsh, "Saiyaara will continue to run at the theatres. But War 2 and Coolie will dominate the box office."

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

In A Nutshell

Mohit Suri's musical Saiyaara continues to script history at the box office. The film entered the Rs 300 crore club on August 4 at the domestic box office. Saiyaara will complete four weeks at the box office tomorrow.

