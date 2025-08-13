With Rajinikanth vs Jr NTR, <i>Coolie</i> Takes The War South

It's easier to pitch a War 2 vs Coolie story as Rajinikanth vs Hrithik Roshan. The clickbait headline would be - North vs South. But when Rajinikanth and Jr NTR's films will clash at the box office on the same day, who will you pick first? That's the decision the audience will make tomorrow. On the eve of Independence Day, Rajinikanth's 171th film Coolie will take on Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, the sequel to the 2019 film of the same name. So, the war is no longer between the North and the South. It's South vs South.

South Worships The Stars

With Coolie, Rajinikanth will complete his 50th year in the business. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR have collaborated for the first time in War 2. The southern stars enjoy a special status compared to their northern counterparts, courtesy their fandom and fan frenzy. Southern stars are, lieterally, worshipped by their fans, suggesting cinema is not about mere entertainment. Be it Rajinikanth or Jr NTR, their massive stardom wield power over a large number of people across age groups, regions and languages in terms of their way of living and actions.

With Rajinikanth's film pitched against Jr NTR's, will it make any difference to the business? NDTV asked experts.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tells us, "Rajinikanth and Jr NTR are big big stars. Going by their past records, both are huge crowd pullers. Now when these two big films will clash at the box office, business will be divided, for sure. But we have to wait till tomorrow to see what's in store for us."

"Rajinikanth is Rajinikanth. No questions being asked. But people are underestimating the power of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR combination. I believe, they will create havoc at the box office," says Komal Nahta to NDTV.

When Rajinikanth Spoke About NTR, Jr NTR's Grandfather

N T Rama Rao Jr AKA Jr NTR is the grandson of Indian matinee idol and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. T. Rama Rao.

A couple of months ago, Rajinikanth attended a special event, held to commemorate NTR's centenary celebrations. Rajinikanth recalled his fond memories of late NTR and how he shaped him as an actor from the age of six.

"I was six when I saw NTR for the first time on the silver screen in the film Pathala Bhairavi. I was so mesmerised; I couldn't forget his performance. It feels like fate that years later when I would join films, the first word I would utter in front of the camera was Bhairavi. Two years after that, when I was getting good roles as a villain, I was offered to play the lead. I wasn't interested because it's a huge responsibility to shoulder a film. But I said yes because the film was titled Bhairavi," said Rajinikanth.

He also recounted when he first saw him in person in Bengaluru.

"I was 13 when I first saw him in person in Bengaluru for the silver jubilee celebrations of Lava Kusa. I was hoisted up by someone so I could catch a glimpse of him, he looked so stylish in a silk shirt with cooling glasses on. At 16, I watched him play Duryodhana in Sri Krishna Pandaveeyam. When I became a bus conductor at 18, I channeled him during a drama competition at work to play Duryodhana. I got a rousing response, and my friends told me I could be a good actor too," he recalled.

About Coolie And War 2

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film. The movie also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj in key roles. Aamir Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film. Coolie is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

War 2 marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film also features Kiara Advani in a key role. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster of the same name. The action thriller is part of YRF's spy thriller universe and is produced by the studio.

Final Words

Trade experts are divided over the advance bookings of War 2 and Coolie. But they are unanimous that both these films will dominate the box office and decide the course of the industry in the coming weeks. With south vs south dynamics, it's intriguing to watch how they impact each other's film business and audience across the nation.

