How Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Did Not Expect Audiences To Watch "Two Newcomers" In <i>Saiyaara</i>

Ahaan Panday was the breakout star of 2025 with his smashing debut in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. The actor recently opened up about bringing "softness" to his character Krish Kapoor in the film. He also shared how he discussed with his co-star Aneet Padda the idea that people might not come to watch "two newcomers" on the big screen.

In a conversation with Grazia India, Ahaan Panday said, "Aneet and I even discussed this on set-that even if only two people walked out of the theatre feeling something, we'd done our job. We knew that we couldn't expect audiences to flock in to watch two newcomers on the screen."

He continued, "I had a diary where I wrote extensively about Krish and how I wanted him to be-things about him and what he was feeling before scenes. There was this one thing written in bold letters on top of it: The softness and masculinity for Krish."

"When I read the script, I noticed there was no softness. There was more of a duality, and how this man changes for her, so I was clear that in the second half, I have to bring that softness and vulnerability because it was missing," concluded Ahaan Panday.

Ahaan Panday On Co-Star Aneet Padda

Ahaan Panday was awarded Best Debutant Actor of the Year at the NDTV Indian of the Year event held in New Delhi on December 19, 2025.

The actor also recalled a quiet moment on set with his co-star Aneet Padda, when both were still relatively unknown faces. "On set, Aneet and I were sitting on the beach, and I told her, 'You know, no one knows my face. Nobody knows your face, even though she'd done phenomenal work before. We want recognisable faces,'" he said.

He added that their shared belief kept them grounded. "I remember telling her that whatever happens, all that matters is that one person leaves the cinema hall feeling something-that they're moved. That's our job as artists," Ahaan said, adding that the audience response exceeded all expectations.

"By the grace of God and as a gift from them, the audiences flocked to the cinema halls. That's the dream of an artist: to be appreciated for your work. I couldn't have asked for a better debut."

Saiyaara Topping IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies 2025 List

At the top of the IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2025 is Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Mohit Suri. The film became a global talking point for its emotional storytelling and chartbuster music.

Earlier this year, IMDb also announced its list of the most popular Indian stars and directors of 2025, with Saiyaara actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda topping the annual ranking based on page views from more than 250 million monthly visitors to the platform.

Ahaan Panday secured the No. 1 position among actors, followed by co-star Aneet Padda, while filmmaker Mohit Suri, who directed Saiyaara, led the inaugural Most Popular Indian Directors list.

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. It stars debutant Ahaan Panday as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

