Fan Sent Ahaan Panday A Letter 'Written In Blood', What His Family Did Next

Ahaan Panday rose to fame with his debut film Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri. The film was a box-office hit and ranked among the highest-grossing releases of 2025, winning immense appreciation from young audiences. Ahaan starred opposite Aneet Padda, who also made her big-screen debut with Saiyaara.

The duo became household names almost overnight. The film attracted huge crowds and generated a storm of social media buzz. Instagram was flooded with fan edits of the lead pair soon after its release. But how did life change at home? In an interview with The Nod, Ahaan's mother, Deanne Panday, spoke about the transformation.

What Deanne Panday Said

"Within a week of its release, he was being mobbed everywhere. There were paparazzi outside our house every day. We live a very normal life - my husband [businessman Chikki Panday] doesn't even attend events. Suddenly, everyone was watching us," Deanne said.

Deanne added, "His oldest fan is in his eighties and his youngest is two and a half - her parents sent us a video of her dancing to Saiyaara in Abu Dhabi."

The family now receives thousands of letters every month, including handmade drawings and lavish gifts. Speaking about this, Deanne said, "Every letter is emotional. Ahaan calls them his army. Some letters say he has changed their lives. Many are sweet and innocent - young girls writing about wanting to marry him or be his girlfriend. I find it very endearing."

She continued, "When I see women swoon over him, I get emotional. And I feel proud. It's a very sweet feeling - your son being loved so much."

However, one fan letter crossed the line. Recalling the incident, Deanne said, "Just a few months ago, we received a letter written in blood. We wrote back asking them not to do such things. It's harmful. That's not what he would ever want for them."

The constant outpouring of fan love is new for the family. "It's new territory for all of us. But we're learning to take it one day at a time," Deanne said.

Saiyaara was released in cinemas on 18 July.



