Is Junaid Khan's <i>Ek Din</i> Similar To Ahaan Panday's <i>Saiyaara</i>? Aamir Khan Answers

Aamir Khan has opened up about his family dynamics and his son Junaid Khan's independent approach to work, while also sharing fresh details about his upcoming film, Ek Din. In a recent conversation with Variety India, the actor reflected on his parenting style, Junaid's growth as an artiste, and the creative choices behind Ek Din.

What Aamir Khan Said

Speaking about his relationship with his children, Aamir explained that he prefers a relaxed, friendly equation at home rather than a strict parental role.



Setting the tone for how decisions are made in the family, he said, "At home, I am more like my children's friend rather than their father! Junaid, Ira, and even Azad, who is now 14, have that simple equation with me. As for Junaid, I think he's just like me! He has a sharp sense of cinema, of script, of editing, and he is quite strong-willed."

Aamir went on to share a personal anecdote that highlighted both his bond with Junaid and his son's persistence.



Recalling how their friendly rivalry evolved over the years, he added, "I taught Junaid how to play chess when he was just four years old. He first beat me when he was 18, a full 14 years later. Now, however hard I try, I can never beat him in the game! He always wins. And one more thing. Junaid does not consult me about anything he takes on. I believe he has signed two films, one of which is with Ektaa Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms. He decides these things himself, and that's great."

Aamir spoke about Ek Din, he said the film is a "kind of classic love story we have not seen in a long while." He also revealed that parts of the film have been shot in Japan, adding that the choice of location will make sense once audiences watch the film.

Addressing speculation around the film's theme, Aamir was asked whether Ek Din explores Alzheimer's, drawing parallels to Saiyaara. He dismissed the comparison with a laugh, clarifying that the narrative stands apart and said the "film is completely different."

About Ek Din

Inspired by a Thai film titled One Day, Ek Din is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, with Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit serving as producers. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 1. It is expected to face competition at the box office from Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji.



The cast of Raja Shivaji features Riteish Deshmukh in the lead, alongside Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte.

Junaid Khan was last seen in Loveyapa opposite Khushi Kapoor.



