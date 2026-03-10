After Skipping OTT Release, Aamir Khan's <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> To Stream On Sony LIV

Aamir Khan's production house announced on Tuesday that the 2025 release Sitaare Zameen Par, which skipped an OTT release earlier, will soon stream on Sony LIV.

What Aamir Khan Earlier Said About the Film's YouTube Release

At a special meet-and-greet with media in Mumbai, Aamir Khan said all his films and those by his father, Tahir Hussain, would be available on the YouTube channel Aamir Khan Talkies in July last year.

During the media interaction, Aamir Khan said his film Sitaare Zameen Par—released in theatres on June 20, 2025—would be released on YouTube on a pay-per-watch model. Viewers need to pay Rs 100 to watch Sitaare Zameen Par on the platform called Aamir Khan Talkies.

From August 1 last year, Sitaare Zameen Par has been streaming on YouTube on a pay-per-watch model.

Aamir Khan also apologised to the media for lying to them. "I fold my hands and apologise because I lied when I said Sitaare Zameen Par wouldn't be released on YouTube," he said. "I did it because I had no other choice. I had to protect the film's theatrical business. I am very loyal to theatres—my life began with cinema. So, I have always strived to protect the theatrical business of my films. Still, I apologise because I had to lie. Otherwise, my dreams for this film would've ended there."

Sitaare Zameen Par

Apart from Aamir Khan, Sitaare Zameen Par also features Genelia Deshmukh in a key role. The film stars 10 debutant neurodivergent actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharma, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, and Aayush Bhansali. The film is touted as the spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.

The film minted Rs 265 crore globally and was one of the highest-grossers of last year.