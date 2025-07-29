Aamir Khan's <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> To Release On YouTube Channel. Here's How Much The Ticket Costs

Aamir Khan, who is trying different measures to revive the Hindi film business, has announced on Tuesday that all his upcoming films will be releasing on his YouTube Channel, titled Aamir Khan Talkies, after their theatrical releases.

At a special meet and greet with media in Mumbai, Aamir Khan said all his films and films by his father Tahir Hussain will be available on this platform. Aamir Khan's last theatrical release, Sitaare Zameen Par, will release on the YouTube channel on August 1. Based on a pay-per-watch model, one has to pay Rs 100 to watch Sitaare Zameen Par on the platform called Aamir Khan Talkies.

What's Happening

Apart from Aamir Khan's films, his iconic television show Satyamev Jayate will also be released on this platform.

Satyameva Jayate would be free to viewers.

Aamir Khan also said that he wants to provide a platform to the budding directors. So, young directors, who struggle to show their films in theatres, will also get a chance to release their films on the platform.

The ticket, priced at Rs 100, will be vaild for 48 hours. If you can't watch within the time frame, you have to pay more.

Aamir Khan also said that this initiative is aimed at stoping piracy. He said, "No one wants to engage in piracy business in the first place. But what's happening in the last few years that we can't make our films reach the audience in the remote corners of the world. The films come to television almost a year after its theatrical release. You have to watch adverts during the show. For a clean watch, this pay-per-model has been introduced."

Aamir Khan also apologised to the media for hiding his plan of releasing movies on YouTube earlier. He said had he told this before, it would have hurt the film business.

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2025. It minted approx Rs 262.75 crore worldwide as per a Mint report.

Sitaare Zameen Par

Apart from Aamir Khan, Sitaare Zameen Par also features Genelia D'Souza in a key role. The film has 10 debutant neurodivergent actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharma, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, and Aayush Bhansali. The film is touted as the spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.