Aamir Khan Was To Recommend <i>Taare Zameen Par</i> To Akshaye Khanna. Here's What Happened Next

While Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has smashed several box office records, Akshaye Khanna is the unprecedented Internet sensation of 2025, who has gained an all-new batch of fans. Several old clips and interviews of the Hulchul actor have since resurfaced. One of them is from when Akshaye Khanna addressed the buzz that he was approached by the original writer and creative director of Taare Zameen Par, Amole Gupte, for the film.

When Aamir Khan Did Taare Zameen Par Instead of Akshaye Khanna

In a conversation with Mid-Day six years ago, Akshaye Khanna said, "No, he didn't. He approached Aamir because he was a friend of Aamir's. Aamir being Aamir said, 'I can't recommend a script unless I hear it first. So make me hear it, and if I like it, I will tell Akshaye'."

He continued, "And he (Aamir) liked it so much that he ended up doing it. And then one day I was shooting at one of these studios, Mehboob, I think it was. And Aamir was also shooting on one of the floors. So I just went to say hi, and then he was like, 'Oh, you know what, this happened, and I didn't allow him to come to you, I did the film myself.' So I said, 'Okay, no problem.'"

"No. I don't think I could have done a better job than Aamir. He was superb, so it was good that destiny kind of chose him," concluded Akshaye Khanna.

When Aamir Khan Reacted To Akshaye Khanna Being Approached For Taare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan was also asked about Akshaye Khanna being initially thought of for Taare Zameen Par.

In conversation with The Lallantop, Aamir said, "Amol ne mujhe yeh kahani sunaai, mujhe yeh kahani bohot pasand aayi. Unhone mujhe kaha tha mujhe Akshaye Khanna ko ek cheez narrate karni hai. Akshaye dost hai mera, main usko recommend karunga, toh aisa na ho ke... Ek dafa main sun leta hoon. (Amol told me this story, and I really liked it a lot. He had told me that I have to narrate something to Akshaye Khanna. Akshaye is a friend of mine, I will recommend it to him, so just in case... let me listen to it once myself first.)"

He continued, "Yeh kahani hai toh badi achhi aur main Akshaye ko kal hi phone karta hoon, aaj hi phone karta hoon. Lekin mera ek sawaal hai: aap yeh mujhe offer kyun nahi kar rahe hain? Toh unhone kaha ki maine kabhi socha hi nahi tha aap karenge, I never thought aap film karoge mere saath ya sunna chahoge. (This story is really very good, and I'll call Akshaye tomorrow itself—no, I'll call him today only. But I have one question: why are you not offering this to me? So he said, I never even thought that you would do it, I never thought you would do a film with me or would even want to listen to it.)"

Akshaye Khanna was the initial choice for the role of the unconventional art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh in Taare Zameen Par. The writer, Amole Gupte, then directly approached Aamir after he showed interest, and the rest is history.

About Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna is currently enjoying the success of his latest release, Dhurandhar, where he played the role of Rehman Dakait.

Director Puja Kolluru recently shared a selfie with Akshaye Khanna from the sets of his upcoming film Mahakali. The film marks Khanna's debut in the Telugu industry. In the photo, he is seen flashing his trademark smile alongside Mahakali director Puja Kolluru.

