<i>Ek Din</i> Trailer: Sai Pallavi And Junaid Khan Wish For One Magical Day Of Love

Sunil Pandey's Ek Din trailer is here. The film marks Sai Pallavi's Bollywood debut opposite Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan. The romantic tale offers a glimpse of an old-fashioned love story.

The trailer introduces Junaid as Rohan, an awkward and shy office worker, while Sai plays his colleague and love interest, Meera. The clip begins with a shot of a wishing bell that grants any wish made while standing underneath it. Rohan is shown explaining this to his friend, who says, "I wish Meera were mine even if it is just for a day."

When Rohan's wish is granted, he finds himself spending a day with Meera. The two are enjoying each other's company until a sudden turn of events leads Rohan to reveal the truth about his wish and its impending expiry. The consequences of the wish linger, leaving a lasting impact on their relationship. The trailer ends with Meera slapping him across the face.

Kunal Kapoor also makes an appearance in the promo.

Inspired by a Thai film called One Day, Ek Din is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film is produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. The romance drama is largely shot in Japan.

Ek Din is set to release in theatres on May 1. The film is expected to face stiff competition from Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji. The cast features Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, alongside Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte.

Junaid Khan was last seen in Loveyapa opposite Khushi Kapoor, while Sai Pallavi's last silver screen appearance was in the Telugu film Thandel. The actress will be next seen portraying Sita in Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film also features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana.

