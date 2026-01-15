<i>Ek Din</i>: Junaid Khan And Sai Pallavi's Film Gets A Release Date, Teaser Out Tomorrow

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi are set to star in the upcoming romantic drama Ek Din. The film, which was previously titled Mere Raho, is scheduled to hit theatres on May 1. The makers announced the news through an Instagram post on Thursday. The attached first-look poster featured Junaid and Sai walking side by side.

They were seen smiling and enjoying ice cream cones as snow fell gently around them. The duo was dressed warmly in coats, scarves, gloves and hats. The side note read, "In the chaos of life, love will find you... Ek Din."

See the post here:

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, a teaser for Ek Din will be released along with Vir Das' Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The source said, "A teaser, which is around 1.11 minutes long, was recently passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It has been attached with the prints of this week's release, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. This comic caper, like Ek Din, is also produced by Aamir Khan Productions.”

Ek Din, releasing in theatres on May 1, will face stiff competition from Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, alongside Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte. Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, the period drama is produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company.

Meanwhile, Ek Din is a remake of the 2011 Korean film One Day. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey, a former assistant director on Rang De Basanti and Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan and Aparna Purohit are credited as producers under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

Junaid Khan was last seen in Loveyapa opposite Khushi Kapoor. Sai Pallavi, on the other hand, was previously seen in Thandel. The actress also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2 in the pipeline.