<i>Ek Din</i> Teaser: Will Junaid Khan Win Love Of Sai Pallavi In Her Hindi Debut?

The teaser of Aamir Khan and Sai Pallavi's much-awaited film Ek Din released today. Set in the picturesque locales of snow-clad mountains, it introduces a couple who have set out on a journey to find love.

The teaser weaves a beautiful montage of picture-perfect scenes featuring the lead actors.

Without delving much into the plot, the teaser shows Junaid Khan's character delivering a monologue. He says that he loves Meera's (Sai Pallavi's character) smile a lot and hopes to win her love one day. But it looks like Sai is beyond Junaid's reach. Junaid sums up his emotions with these words: "What's the point of dreaming if it's not beyond your reach?"

"Some stories don't need time. Watch EK DIN only in theatres, 1st May 2026," wrote Aamir Khan Productions in its caption.

Ek Din has been directed by Sunil Pandey. Written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra, the film marks Sai Pallavi's Hindi debut. Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan made his debut with Maharaj on Netflix in 2024. Last year, he made his theatrical debut opposite Khushi Kapoor in Loveyapa, which bombed at the box office.

Ek Din was extensively shot in Sapporo, Japan, to utilize the picturesque snow-clad locales and enhance the visual appeal.

Sai Pallavi will next be seen as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan.