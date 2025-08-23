Exclusive: Govinda's Lawyer Denies Actor's Divorce Rumours With Sunita Ahuja, "People Are Just Bringing Up Old Matters"

Sunita Ahuja recently made headlines after addressing divorce rumours with Govinda once again in her YouTube vlog. While she revealed that someone has been trying to break into her house, new details about the ongoing divorce case between the couple have emerged on the Internet.

According to documents accessed by Hauterrfly, Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce in the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024. She moved the case under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion as grounds. The court summoned Govinda, but he did not appear in person until a notice to show cause was issued in May 2025.

Since June 2025, the couple has been undergoing court-mandated counselling. While Sunita has been attending the hearings in person, it remains unclear if Govinda has been appearing for the counselling sessions virtually.

When NDTV reached out to Govinda's lawyer Lalit Bindra, they responded, "Koi case nahi sab settle ho raha hai ye sab log purani cheezen utha ke daal rahe hain" ("There is no case, everything is being settled, people are just bringing up old matters").

Sources also added, "Abhi Ganesh Chaturthi aayega, aapko sab saath mein nazar aayenge, aap ghar aaiyega" ("This Ganesh Chaturthi, you will see everyone together, you should come home").

Background

Divorce rumours between the couple have been circulating for quite some time. Sunita Ahuja previously revealed that she has celebrated her birthday alone for the past 12 years and that she and Govinda live separately due to his work and his "talkative nature." These comments only fueled further speculation about their marriage.

Reports of the couple parting ways after 38 years of marriage shocked the Internet. Sunita's team denied the rumours at first, but in February 2025, Govinda's team confirmed that Sunita had filed for divorce six months earlier.

They also claimed that the couple had since resolved their issues and that divorce was no longer on the table. Sunita, too, urged the media not to share unverified reports, adding that she or Govinda would personally confirm or deny any developments in their marriage.

Meanwhile, there have also been rumours linking Govinda to a younger Marathi actress.