NDTV Exclusive: Mohit Suri On Choosing Faheem Abdullah For <i>Saiyaara</i> Title Song Over Arijit Singh: "Arijit Represents A Cinema That I Did 14 Years Ago"

Director Mohit Suri has always had an ear for voices that define a generation, be it KK, Arijit Singh, or now, newcomer Faheem. While Arijit rose to fame with Suri's Aashiqui 2, the filmmaker has now placed his bet on a new voice for his latest hit, Saiyaara, and it's paying off.

Speaking to NDTV, Suri explained why he didn't go with Arijit Singh for Saiyaara's title track, despite their historic association. "Arijit represents a cinema that I did 14 years ago. I love Arijit, I did use him in one song. But when I was looking for Arijit... I love KK sir, but that wasn't Emraan Hashmi for me in those early films. Then I found Arijit. So only when you seek, shall you find the answer."

Faheem, the fresh voice behind Saiyaara's viral title track, is Suri's newest find, one he believes reflects his constant search for something new. "I am sick that way," he laughed. "I'm constantly looking for new voices, constantly at it. I thought Faheem was the voice I wanted for Ahaan. You need to keep searching because that's what keeps you relevant. Otherwise, you're just living off yesterday's success."

Suri also stressed the importance of taking creative risks, especially with new talent. "Even when I was talking to Akshaye [Widhani, YRF CEO], I said, you have to give yourself room to fail. Failing with someone established is far scarier it means your fundamentals have changed. But failing with someone new? That's not that bad. At least you tried something different."

To that, Widhani added, "Even the success you get with someone new is so much more."