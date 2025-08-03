Is Rajinikanth's <i>Coolie</i> Poster Copied? The Internet Thinks So

The poster for Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie is generating buzz online for its resemblance to visuals from several Hollywood films.

The striking poster features Rajinikanth as his character Deva, standing tall atop an inclined plane. Behind him, other actors – including Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj – appear through a shattered-glass motif. Their faces are fragmented and interwoven within sharp, jagged shards.

The overall design forms a mosaic-like effect, with broken mirrors highlighted by high-contrast lighting and dark, moody tones.

Social media users have been quick to point out similarities between the Coolie poster and those of Madame Web, Glass and Rebel Moon – all of which feature characters depicted through shards of fragmented or broken glass.

While some fans have praised the poster's bold and stylised aesthetic, others believe it leans too heavily on Western promotional tropes.

Take a look at some of the posts on X (formerly Twitter), where users have drawn comparisons:

The poster of #Coolie is copied from 2 movies (#MadmeWeb 2024 and #Glass 2019) Now there are chances of Coolie being postponed.... pic.twitter.com/9fk05hTGfO — Lodhi Hotshot (@LodhiHotshot) July 28, 2025

Well Well Well, .... Typical Copycat ????????



Coolie(2025) Rebel Moon(2024) pic.twitter.com/9WFpbfpLDD — Summer (@the_summer0) August 2, 2025

On Saturday, the makers dropped the trailer of Coolie on YouTube, and it is packed with action. The video offers a deeper look at Rajinikanth's character, Deva – a seasoned smuggler on a mission for revenge.

The clip dives into the gritty world of crime and smuggling, where Rajinikanth makes a stylish entry as the ageing yet sharp Deva. He is seen plotting to bring his old gang back together and reclaim control.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is scheduled to hit cinema screens on August 14. The project has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.