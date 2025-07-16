Kamal Haasan Meets Rajinikanth Ahead Of Becoming A Rajya Sabha Member: "I Shared This New Journey With My Friend"

Kamal Haasan paid a visit to superstar Rajinikanth ahead of his oath-taking ceremony as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha.

Haasan took to his official X handle and dropped a string of photos from the meeting.

The pictures feature the 'Indian' actor presenting his official Rajya Sabha order to Rajinikanth. Kamal Haasan also presented Rajinikanth with a bouquet as the two Southern stalwarts met. In another image, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth also shared a warm embrace.

Kamal Haasan wrote, “I shared the beginning of this new journey with my friend @rajinikanth. I feel elated.”

Rajinikanth also treated the Internet with a glimpse of the meet and greet, and congratulated Kamal Haasan on his latest achievement.

"My dear friend @ikamalhaasan who will be taking office as a member of the Rajya Sabha, heartfelt congratulations to him," he wrote.

These captures of the two icons have gone viral on social media.

Kamal Haasan is the founder of the political party, Makkal Needhi Maiyam. He was among the six candidates from Tamil Nadu who were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha. The DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) had named three candidates, allocating a seat to Haasan, in accordance with a prior agreement between the two parties.

Kamal Haasan will be taking oath as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha on July 25, 2025.

Talking about their professional commitments, Kamal Haasan last graced the screen with Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. The gangster drama reached the cinema halls on June 5, 2025.

Up next, he will be a part of S Shankar's Indian 3. His lineup also includes a film with action choreographers Anbariv.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth will next be seen leading Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, slated to get a theatrical release on August 14, 2025.

Moreover, it is also being speculated that Rajinikanth will be joining forces with Maharaja maker Nithilan Swaminathan for his next.

