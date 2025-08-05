The 300-Crore <i>Saiyaara</i> Phenomenon And Why No Hindi Film Could Beat It: What Trade Experts Say

Released on July 18, 2025, Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, led by debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has turned out to be a massive pop-culture moment amongst the Gen-Z crowd.

The film has steadily gone up the ladder with a blockbuster opening at the box office, and the huge numbers raking in ever since then. The film is soon going to clock 3 weeks of release on August 8, 2025.

The film entered the 300 crore club on Monday, August 4, giving tough competition to films led by big stars such as Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2. It has also impacted Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2, led by Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Trade Expert Taran Adarsh talks to NDTV to give an insight into what makes Saiyaara a celebration with its 300 crore milestone. He also sheds light on the scope of it, continuing its glorious run.

On The 300-Crore Box-Office Record

Taran Adarsh tells NDTV that he has always believed how the box office is unpredictable and how that's the beauty of it all.

He says, "Saiyaara has rewritten all records. And of course, if you look at the collection, it is the biggest opener, biggest grosser for a film starring newcomers. It's crossed the 300 crore mark, which is a first for a film starring new faces. Sharing the limelight with such biggies is unimaginable. Before the release, I'm sure a lot of people did not think this movie would work. But then the box office speaks for itself."

Scene from Saiyaara

So is Saiyaara now aiming to soon hit the 500 crore mark?

Taran Adarsh adds, "No, I think this is the maximum. But then this is also a huge achievement for a film with newcomers."

Saiyaara Vs Big Releases

One of the biggest releases of July was Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in the lead. With the tremendous response to Saiyaara, the makers pushed the film's release to August 1, 2025.

Scene from Son of Sardaar 2

On the other hand, Dhadak 2 stood firm on its initial release date, which was always August 1, 2025, despite a clash with Son of Sardaar 2 and Saiyaara's success.

Scene from Dhadak 2

Taran Adarsh reacts to the impact that Saiyaara had on such important releases.

He says, "On the contrary, Saiyaara has also now been impacted slightly by Mahavatar Narsimha (the film collected Rs 8 crore on Monday, August 4). The latter is also rocking the box office. So I guess we will have to see. But again, the point is, irrespective of what kind of impact Saiyaara might have had on these films, on its own, it is an epic blockbuster."

Scene from Mahavatar Narsimha

On Saiyaara's International Business

Saiyaara is not just making waves in India, as Taran Adarsh reiterates. He says how it has found a large audience overseas too and is earning fantastic figures.

He says, "It has worked across the globe, not just in India. That shows the potential of the film, and it's a huge blockbuster."

Speaking of any other love stories that had such a huge impact on the audience before this and did well Internationally as well, Taran Adarsh recalls, "Those were different times. But, I do remember when Bobby (1973) led by Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia had released, that kind of craze we witnessed during Bobby; it was unprecedented, and somewhere I saw it for Saiyaara. The best thing is they are fresh faces, so it's easier to relate, and they are also brilliant actors."

War 2 Incoming

The biggest Bollywood release in August is undoubtedly Ayan Mukerji's War 2, led by Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani. Interestingly, it is also bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, the same as Saiyaara.

Scene from War 2

Taran Adarsh shares how War 2 will take over Saiyaara, "War 2 will be massive, but Saiyaara will still be running with limited screens. War 2 will have at least 60-65 crore first day opening. Also, it's releasing on August 14, which is a Thursday, and then there's Independence Day. Imagine the business."

Saiyaara emerged as the second-highest-grossing film of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. At the global box office, it has already crossed the Rs 450 crore mark. Despite Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 now running in cinemas, and Mahavatar Narsimha also emerging as a solid frontrunner, Saiyaara continues to hold its ground.