<i>Dhadak 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Siddhant Chaturvedi And Triptii Dimri's Film Earns Less Than Rs 2 Crore On First Monday

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2 saw a dip in its box office collection on its first Monday. On day 4, the movie earned Rs 1.40 crore in the domestic market, according to a Sacnilk report. The film had an overall 14.26% Hindi occupancy on August 4. With this, Dhadak 2's total collection now stands at Rs 12.80 crore.

The film is facing stiff competition at the box office from other titles like Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2, the animated film Mahavatar Narsimha, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara and Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom.

In terms of numbers, Saiyaara holds a strong lead. The film, which hit the theatres on July 18, is having a phenomenal run at the box office. More than two weeks into its release, the film raked in Rs 2.50 crore on its third Monday. The numbers swiftly outpaced Dhadak 2's four-day collection. As per Sacnilk, Saiyaara's total collection stands at Rs 302.25 crore.

Dhadak 2 narrates the story of a romance between two law students, Neelesh and Vidhi, who face opposition and harassment from society due to their caste differences.

In an interview with PTI, Triptii Dimri talked about the film's message. The actress said, "It should reach the maximum audience because it's entertaining and also leaves a little note, so that is something which we are constantly looking for. We found that equilibrium... There is something real and sensitive about it ('Dhadak 2'). All of these guys have more responsibility, and they are very well aware of that. That's why they have been very quiet about everything, like while we were shooting for the film, even the censor board issues, we never spoke about anything."

Dhadak 2 is directed by Shazia Iqbal. The film is a sequel to Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak.