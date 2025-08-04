<i>Son Of Sardaar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn Faces Stiff Competition From <i>Saiyaara</i> And <i>Dhadak 2</i>

Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 is close to hitting the Rs 25 crore mark at the box office. On Day 3, the Vijay Kumar Arora-directed film earned Rs 9.25 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the comedy film has minted Rs 24.75 crore, the report added.

Son of Sardaar 2 On Day 3 At The Box Office

On its first Sunday at the box office, Son of Sardaar 2 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 34.9%. Breaking it down:

morning shows had 11.47%,

afternoon shows saw 40.44%,

evening shows witnessed 51.58%, and

night shows recorded 36.12%.

What's Up With Other Films At The Box Office?

While Son of Sardaar 2 earned Rs 9.25 crore at the box office, there's no stopping the Saiyaara juggernaut. The Mohit Suri-directed film has earned Rs 8 crore as per early estimates, on Day 17 at the box office. Saiyaara is at Rs 299.75 crore on Day 17, and will cross Rs 300 crore in India today.

Meanwhile, the other big release on August 1, Dhadak 2, has made Rs 7.25 crore at the box office according to early estimates, as per Sacnilk.

While Saiyaara stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles, Dhadak 2 has Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in the key roles.

About Son of Sardaar 2

Son of Sardaar 2 is the sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar. The second instalment features Ajay Devgn as Jaswinder Singh Randhawa (AKA Jassi), Mrunal Thakur as Rabia, Ravi Kishan as Raja, Neeru Bajwa as Dimple, Deepak Dobriyal as Gul, Kubbra Sait as Mehwish and Chunky Panday as Danish.

Kubbra Sait, Sharat Saxena, Mukul Dev, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar and Sahil Mehta are also part of the ensemble cast.

Son of Sardaar 2 has been jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, NR Pachisia and Pravin Talreja under the banners of Devgn Films and Jio Studios. The film was released on August 1, after being originally scheduled to hit cinema screens on July 25. The release of Son of Sardaar 2 was postponed due to Saiyaara's box office performance.

Son of Sardaar 2 Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee rated Son of Sardaar 2 1.5 out of 5 stars.

He wrote, "Son of Sardaar 2 has plenty that is hopelessly amiss. Some of the pandemonium unleashed by a script that knows not where it is going contributes to making the film harmlessly and mildly funny, especially when it does not stray into deplorably problematic gender-insensitive territory."

Son of Sardaar 2 is facing stiff competition at the box office from films like Saiyaara and Dhadak 2.