Exclusive: Hitu Kanodia On Co-Star Janki Bodiwala, "She's The Next-Generation Super Actor"

The 2023 Gujarati supernatural thriller Vash was a milestone for Gujarati cinema. The film emerged as a box office hit and won the National Award for Best Gujarati Film.

The sequel, Vash Vivash Level 2, is now set to release on August 27, 2025. Written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik and produced by A Big Box Series, the film features Janki Bodiwala, Hiten Kumar, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, Chetan Daiya and Prem Gadhavi.

In an interview with NDTV, Hitu Kanodia opened up about working with Janki Bodiwala. He said, "Doing my scenes with Janki as Arya, seeing her as my daughter and imagining what she has gone through, was overwhelming. I made a conscious effort to keep everything raw and real, because that's what connected with audiences in the first part as well. I always wanted a daughter, and though I'm blessed with a wonderful son, that fatherly feeling naturally came through in my performance with Janki.

He added, "I've seen her grow from her very first film till now, and the way she has emerged is phenomenal. She's one of those rare actors who can switch on and off with such ease. She is one hell of an actress, and the whole Indian cinema has to watch out for her. She's the next-generation super actor. With recognition at IIFA, a standout performance in Shaitaan, and now a National Award for Vash, she has just begun her journey. She's going to shine and make the Indian film industry proud. I couldn't be happier or prouder of her."

Vash Vivash Level 2 releases in theatres across India on August 27, 2025. The second instalment continues the supernatural saga, focusing on the emotional and dramatic struggles of a family once again confronted by dark forces.

Its success also inspired the Hindi remake Shaitaan, directed by Vikas Bahl and starring Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Jyotika.