Mumbai-Based CEO Wants To Hire "Doom-Scrollers" On Full-Time Basis, Skills Needed Are...

Viraj Sheth, co-founder and CEO of Monk Entertainment, said in a recent social media post that the company is looking for a "doom-scroller", someone who can spend a lot of time on social media. The ideal candidate should spend at least six hours a day scrolling through Instagram. Doom-scrollers are those who are constantly scrolling online content.

When it comes to skills, fluency in two languages, Hindi and English, is a must. The candidate must be well-versed in social media and have an obsession with creator culture. They should also have an interest in Reddit's InstaCelebsGossip community.

"Hiring doom-scrollers at Monk-E," Sheth said in the post. "Write to careers@monk-e.in with 'doomscroller' as the title. Please show some personality/humour in the email body. Do not use ChatGPT for it."

Sheth stated in the post that the job role includes doom-scrolling and being aware of the latest events in the creator world. However, it's not mentioned, the doom-scroller's role might involve catching up with the social media trends, identifying emerging creators and helping in making content strategies.

For the job based in Mumbai, the role offers a full-time position with a competitive salary. Although the exact figure isn't disclosed.

The post received huge traction on social media, with some users finding it amusing as they flooded the comment section with "I am interested" messages. On the other hand, others questioned the validity of such a role.

"Is this for real? Gonna tell my mom, my doom scrolling is not just a bad addiction," one user wrote. "Its a bad addiction that gets paid," another added. "Is 19 hours ok or am I overqualified?" asked a third person.