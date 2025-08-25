Passenger Lauds Air India Crew For Handling "Extremely Distressing" Medical Emergency Mid-Air

A passenger on board an Air India flight from New Delhi to Bengaluru revealed what happened after a woman began "bleeding profusely" through her nose, prompting a medical emergency mid-air. In a post on X, the passenger described the incident as "extremely distressing", but praised the swift medical response by the cabin crew and pilot of flight AI 2807.

"My @airindia flight AI 2807 from New Delhi to Bengaluru tonight witnessed an extremely distressing medical situation. A woman in the seat behind me began bleeding profusely and incessantly through her nose," the passenger named Mario da Penha wrote on X.

The passenger said that the flight attendants responded quickly, providing immediate assistance and wearing surgical gloves to handle the situation professionally.

"The flight attendants handled their high-pressure task very well, attending to the patient medically, while keeping poised and calm through it all. Staff wore surgical gloves, and medical waste was collected in a special bag to be disposed of," he wrote.

As per the passenger, the pilot expedited the flight's arrival to ensure a doctor could board quickly and attend to the passenger. The aircraft apparently landed at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, 16 minutes ahead of schedule, and a doctor who was already waiting at the airport boarded the plane to provide medical attention.

Da Penha also commended the Air India crew and Bengaluru airport staff for their professional response.

"A lot of patience and skill goes into ensuring safety on board flights, much of which is unseen and often unappreciated. So, this is a note of gratitude and respect for how Air India and the @BLRAirport staff handled tonight's incident. I hope the woman is well on her way to recovery," Da Penha wrote.