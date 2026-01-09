Two UK-Bound Air India Flights Diverted Due To Bad Weather

Two Air India flights enroute to different UK cities were diverted to nearby airports there due to inclement weather on Thursday, according to the airline.

One flight was from Mumbai to London Heathrow and the second was from Amritsar to Birmingham. These flights had taken off from India on Thursday and as per UK time, they were diverted on Thursday. The time difference between India and the UK is around 5.30 hours.

Flight AI131 operating from Mumbai to London Heathrow was diverted to London Gatwick due to adverse weather conditions at the destination airport, the airline said in a statement.

The Boeing 777 aircraft operating the flight had to hold over London Heathrow before diverting and making a priority landing in London Gatwick, the airline said.

According to Air India, flight AI117 operating from Amritsar to Birmingham could not land at the destination airport and had to hold due to adverse weather conditions.

The flight, operated with a Boeing 787 plane, was later diverted to London Heathrow and made a priority landing there, the statement said.

