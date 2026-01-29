Air India Express Pilot Retires After 23 Years, Shares Emotional Video: 'Most Special Flight'

An Air India Express pilot has gone viral after he shared a video showing his last operating flight before retiring after a 23-year-long career. The wholesome clip, captured and narrated by the pilot's daughter, has won the hearts of social media users, where he can be seen celebrating the occasion before embarking on the special flight.

"This is my dad. This is my dadi giving him blessings. Today is his last operating flight," Om's daughter can be heard saying in the video.

At the airport, Om's colleagues can be seen greeting him with flowers and cake before he delivers an emotional speech inside the plane, addressing the passengers.

“Today's flight is the most special for me. Two reasons. First, my daughter is travelling for the first time with me, and so is my wife. Also, today, I am retiring. This is my last operating flight. Thank you. Don't worry, you are in safe hands. I have aviation experience of 23 years," Om said in the speech.

Om signs off the video by reflecting on how fulfilling the journey in the skies had been for him and how he had the opportunity to forge deep bonds.

"I am deeply grateful to everyone who made this journey possible. Above all, I thank my late father who was the greatest pilot and the finest human being I've ever known, and my lifelong inspiration," Om captioned the accompanying video.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

'So Heartwarming'

As the video went viral, it quickly drew heartfelt reactions from social media users who thanked Om for his service over the last 23 years.

"This video is so heartwarming, and the main character is your adorable daughter," said one user, while another added: "I still remember flying with you during my initial flights, and I can never forget that experience. You inspired me immensely. I consider myself very lucky to have shared the cockpit with you."

A third commented: "It takes real courage to close one chapter and step into the next, especially so young. Thank you for sharing such a meaningful moment. All the very best, Captain!"

A fourth said: "You are far too young to retire, but wish you happiness on the other side. I know how I felt, after hanging up my boots after 38 years of flying, wish you the very best."