'Glad I Took The Decision': NRI Shares Experience After Returning To India From US

After 12 years in the United States, an NRI who returned to India to care for their ageing parents shared that they were "glad" that they made the move. Beyond family responsibilities, the NRI detailed in a social media post that the return offered a superior quality of life, highlighting the comfort of home-cooked meals and relief from the persistent stress of US immigration and visa issues.

"I returned to India last year. Was probably one of the toughest decisions of my life. I moved back to take care of aging parents and seeing them struggle with health issues alone was just too much to bear," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

The NRI said the transition to India was helped by the fact that they were able to land a remote job and had savings as a cushion, allowing them to quit anytime if they wanted.

"Looking back, I am glad I took the decision to return. I have supported my parents during their recovery from surgeries. I sleep peacefully - knowing they are just in the other room and I am there for them. No worries about rushing back to India in case of emergency. No worries about the immigration backlash or visa stamping or losing status."

Despite all the positive aspects of moving back, the user said a part of them was still struggling to let go of their life in California.

"It feels so unreal that I can no longer go back to the US. I have not moved one penny back from US to India. Do not know why - I know I can't move back but it is weird how living in US for 12 years made me so attached to a place where I was never more than a foreigner."

'Looking After Parents'

As the post gained traction online, the majority of social media users lauded the NRI for their decision to return to India, adding that nothing could beat the feeling of familiarity and living close to their loved ones.

"Don't be sad that it ended. Smile because it happened! You lived a balanced life. When you were young, you explored the world. Now you are back with all the memories," said one user, while another added: "Give it a few months, at a certain point you will start feeling like you have always lived here."

A third commented: "Looking after parents is never greater than those pennies. The regret when something happens to them while we are running for gold rush, even our own hearts will haunt us forever."

A fourth said: "US can never make me feel.at home. Even with my citizenship. Maybe if your son were around you in India, you would feel better. No real ID or a fat bank deposit can give you sukoon if you have to be constantly worried about visa."