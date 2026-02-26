NRI Reveals 6 Things They Are Grateful For After Returning To India From US

An NRI who returned to India after 10 years in the US said they were grateful to be back in the homeland. In a social media post, the NRI highlighted that they traded their American dream to live in India, closer to the family, in 2024. Despite some initial challenges adjusting to the pace of India, the NRI said it was one of the best decisions they had taken.

"Thank you all for your comments on my last post about returning to India after 10 years in USA, and some challenges I faced adjusting to India since then," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

From the lack of visa stress to being close to ageing parents, the NRI listed six main things that made them grateful about their decision to move to India.

No H-1B visa stamping and 60-day job search stress.

Good quality homemade vegetarian Indian food and groceries at affordable prices.

Availability of maid and cook (affordable domestic help) at affordable prices.

Availability of clean and well-maintained gated communities in Bhartiya City, Bangalore, and Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, with decent amenities and perks.

Bangalore has good gardens like Lalbaug Botanical Garden, Cubbon Park in the city. Always a pleasure to visit them.

Most importantly, being close to old parents (Dad 67, mom 59) and being able to spend time with them.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Netanyahu's Indian Attire, Wife's Saffron Sync With PM Modi During His Visit

'India Is Your Home'

As the post gained traction online, the majority of social media users lauded the NRI for their decision to return to India, adding that nothing could beat the feeling of familiarity and living close to their loved ones.

"People should be the deciding factor and India is your home after all. Good luck," said one user, while another added: "Would love to see #3 replaced with other better things in future."

A third commented: "One thing that must be said- you cannot find halfway edible South Indian food anywhere in the United States or its territories or outlying areas. Full stop. So enjoy that to the fullest."

A fourth said: "Fellow returnee after 10 years in the US. I was starting to feel like we made a mistake but your post reminded me why we did it in the first place. Needed to see this today."