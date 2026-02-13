"Rents Would Eat Your Salary Alive": Indian Expat Shares Cost Of Living In Dubai

Dubai is often portrayed as a city of bright lights, high salaries and endless opportunities. Social media is filled with images of luxury apartments, fine dining and a fast-paced lifestyle. However, one Indian expat has offered a more balanced view of life in the emirate after spending two years there.

In an Instagram reel that has drawn strong reactions online, the expat said his video was not meant to criticise Dubai but to give a realistic picture to those planning to move. He admitted that when he first arrived, he was guided largely by what he had seen on the internet. The lifestyle, exposure and career opportunities were all appealing, and in many ways, he said, they were true.

Yet he explained that the challenges are rarely discussed. According to him, the job search can be exhausting, with dozens of applications sent out and little response. He also pointed to the high cost of living, saying rent alone can take up a large portion of one's salary. Unexpected fines and extra expenses can make saving difficult.

Beyond finances, he spoke about the emotional strain. Seeing others spend freely while trying to budget carefully can be discouraging. Long working days sometimes leave him feeling he has not achieved enough.

Despite the pressures, he said there are moments that make it worthwhile. He highlighted the safety of the city, the chance to meet people from different cultures and the simple joy of occasionally treating oneself. In the end, he believes growth comes at a cost, but so does opportunity.