UP Woman, 27, Accidentally Hangs Herself While Filming Reel

In a shocking reminder of how social media addiction and the craze for reel-making can turn deadly, a young woman in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district lost her life while attempting to film a video.

What began as a staged scene for a reel ended in a real-life tragedy, leaving a family devastated.

The incident unfolded when 27-year-old Mohini was trying to shoot a reel inside her home. According to family members, Mohini was recreating a scene of hanging. She tied a noose around her neck and stood on a stool to film the act on her mobile phone.

But within moments, the situation took a tragic turn. Whether she slipped or lost balance remains unclear, but the staged act became deadly as the noose tightened around her neck, leading to her death within seconds.

The incident came to light when Mohini's four-year-old daughter entered the room. Seeing her mother hanging, the child screamed for help. Hearing the cries, neighbours rushed in and were stunned by what they saw.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot quickly, brought the body down from the noose, took it into custody, and sent it for post-mortem. Officials said the case is being investigated from every angle, but initial findings suggest it was an accident that occurred while filming a reel.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from Maneesh Mishra)